Reddy Bikeshare rolls out bikes for the 2021 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Reddy Bikeshare and Independent Health announced the start of the 2021 bikesharing season Monday.

The 2021 season will be Reddy's sixth year in Buffalo and second full year in Niagara Falls. 400 bikes will be available in about 90 different locations. Bikes will be available through October in both cities.

City of Niagara Falls residents 18 and older can purchase an annual pass for $1. All other Western New Yorkers that sign up for an annual pass in the month of April can receive a 50% discount, normally $55 plus tax, by using the redeemable code: REDDY2RIDE. Reddy says members can ride for the entire season at a cost of about $30 to sign up and $0.60 an hour.

“We’re gearing up for our best season yet, once again,” said Jennifer White, co-founder and communications director for Reddy Bikeshare. “Biking is more popular than ever, and together with our valued partner, Independent Health, we can’t advocate enough for the mental and physical benefits that biking as a lifestyle provides. Biking can make you feel strong, healthy, confident, and empowered. Last year was hard on everyone in every possible way; a bike can be a tool that motivates, that helps keep you moving forward in life, to persevere, to not give up.”

Reddy says it saw an increase of new riders in 2020, more than the program served in its previous four years.

"Reddy Bikeshare and its partners are currently developing safe, socially responsible plans to ensure precautions are taken to continue to protect the community against Covid-19. Bike cleaning and sanitation protocols will continue throughout the season, with hand sanitizers available in bike baskets as supplies last," a release says.

For more information visit Reddy Bikeshare's website here.