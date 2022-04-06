Reddy Bikeshare kicks off seventh season with upgraded technology

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Reddy Bikeshare kicked off its seventh season Tuesday and announced upgraded technology for its bikes.

400 bikes across 90 locations will be upgraded with scan-to-unlock technology, this means riders who use the Social Bicycles app can unlock a bike in one step by scanning a QR code using their smartphone. Currently, riders have to input an account number and PIN to unlock the bike.

Reddy Bikeshare said the upgraded technology will improve access to the entire fleet across Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

As pioneers of healthy and active transportation in partnership with Independent Health, together we are continuing to serve our community with an innovative approach to accessibility. Accessing a bike will be easier than ever before - with a quick scan on your phone, you’ll be able to hop on a bike in seconds, and for folks without access to a phone, member RFID cards will remain available. - Nathan Schultz, Director of Operations for Reddy Bikeshare

According to Reddy Bikeshare, since 2016 more than 56,000 riders have: