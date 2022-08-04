Reddy Bikeshare and Independent Health announce 13 new stations

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Reddy Bikeshare and Independent Health announced that 13 more Reddy bike stations will be placed across Western New York this summer.

There will be over 100 stations in the area following these additions.

“The physical and mental health benefits of biking are endless, especially when you ride regularly. This milestone—expanding Reddy Bikeshare beyond 100 stations—represents another big step forward for the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls, which continue to climb the ranks among the most bike-friendly regions in the country. Independent Health is proud to work with Reddy Bikeshare to give more Western New Yorkers access to a bicycle, making living a healthy lifestyle easier and more equitable.



Kathy Glieco, Vice President of Marketing at Independent Health.

Federal grant funding provided by GO Buffalo Niagara helped in part to make the expansion possible.

The new locations include:

