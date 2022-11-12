Red flag law leads to arrest and seizure of guns

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A tip to police has led to an arrest, along with the confiscation of illegal guns and ammunition in Buffalo.

Police say somebody called them expressing concerns over troubling comments made by a Buffalo man.

The Police Intelligence Unit began an immediate investigation, identified a suspect, and filed for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under New York State's Red Flag Law.

The ERPO was signed and a search provision was granted.

The Buffalo Police SWAT team conducted a search at a home on Lincoln Parkway, where they say they found a loaded AK-47 style rifle with several loaded high capacity magazines.

They say they also found a loaded handgun with several magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The suspect, 54 year old Sean Brown of Buffalo, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities say the suspect has 13 previous convictions, including 4 previous felonies.

Police are thanking the community member for coming forward, and encourages anyone to report suspicious comments or activity by calling or texting the Buffalo Police Confidential Tip Line at 716-847-2255.