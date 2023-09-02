Watch Now
Red Cross tribute to 9/11 victims in Buffalo

Annual event honors the nearly 3,000 victims of 9/11
Posted at 7:44 PM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 19:44:20-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's an annual tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

The Western New York Chapter of the American Red Cross planted an American Flag on the front lawn of Clement Mansion, which is its local headquarters on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

Each one represents a life lost on that terrible day back on September 11, 2001.

There is also a special section honoring those victims who had connections to Western New York.

The flags will remain on the lawn until Saturday, September 16.

