Red Cross says blood donations drop during summer, offering new incentive to donors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross is urging Western New Yorkers to donate blood ahead of the summer. The organization says when schools let out and families set off on vacation, the Red Cross sees a decline in donors which can impact patient care.

The Red Cross says volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets for patients with blood disorders, trauma victims and those experiencing difficult childbirths.

To help build up donations, those who give blood through May 19, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will also be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. You can take a look at the camper at rcblood.org/camper.

Those who come to give May 20-31 will receive an exclusive 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set, while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 15-31:

Allegany County:

Alfred Station

5/23/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Seventh Day Baptist Church, 587 Route 244

Belfast

5/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Belfast Central School, 1 King Street

Little Genesee

5/17/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Bible Church - Little Genesee, 8137 Main St

Wellsville

5/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Creative Arts Center - Wellsville, 124 N Main St

Cattaraugus County:

Olean

5/27/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hillside Wesleyan Church, 753 Prospect Avenue

Salamanca

5/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St

Chautauqua County:

Clymer

5/25/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clymer Abbe Church, 8672 East Main Street

Dunkirk

5/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blessed Mary Angela Roman Catholic Parish, 324 Townsend Street

Forestville

5/17/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Forestville American Legion, 6 Cedar Street

Jamestown

5/20/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Resource Center, 200 Dunham Avenue

5/26/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Jamestown, 150 W 4th Street

Lakewood

5/19/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

5/26/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

Sheridan

5/18/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sheridan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6390, 2556 Route 20

Erie County:

Amherst

5/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

5/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

5/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

5/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

Buffalo

5/17/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Catholic Health System-Administrative & Regional Training Center, 144 Genesee Street

5/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave

5/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sisters of Charity Hospital, 2157 Main Street

5/27/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization, Western New York, 497 Minnesota Ave

Clarence

5/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Clarence Public Library, 3 Town Place

Derby

5/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Newcomb Long Post 928, 7353 Erie Rd

Grand Island

5/17/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grand Island Fire Hall, Grand Island Fire Hall, 2275 Baseline Rd

5/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Radisson Grand Island, 100 Whitehaven Rd

Hamburg

5/23/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hamburg Public Library, 102 Buffalo St

5/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Shore Public Library, 4857 Lake Shore Rd

5/28/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Ave

5/31/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Revive Wesleyan, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.

Lancaster

5/31/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Safran Group, 225 Erie Street

North Collins

5/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., North Collins Senior Center, 11065 Gowanda State Rd

Orchard Park

5/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Orchard Park Wesleyan Church, 7295 Ellicott Road

Springville

5/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive

Tonawanda

5/19/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tonawanda Fire Department, Tonawanda Fire Hall, 44 William St

Genesee County:

Batavia

5/17/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Rd

Pavilion

5/16/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pavilion Fire Department Recreation Hall, 11302 S Lake Rd

Niagara County:

Lewiston

5/27/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co No 1, 145 N 6th St

Lockport

5/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.

5/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #617, 204 Monroe St.

5/26/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wrights Corners Fire Co. Station 1, 4043 Lake Ave.

Newfane

5/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main Street

Niagara Falls

5/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave

Wilson

5/17/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wilson High School Library, 412 Lake St.

Youngstown

5/24/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St.

Orleans County:

Albion

5/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Orleans County Administration Building, 14016 Route 31

5/24/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Albion Elks Lodge 1006, 428 W State St

Wyoming County:

Attica

5/27/2022: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Alexander Community - Fire Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Rd.

Strykersville

5/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Cecilia’s Church, St Cecilia's 991 Centerline Rd

The Red Cross is testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time. If you were asked to quarantine or believe you may be ill with COVID-19, postpone your donation.