Red Cross loses out on nearly 17,500 blood, platelet donations due to severe winter storms

(WKBW) — The American Red Cross says it's taking a major hit from the last few weeks of severe winter weather, both nationally and here in Western New York.

According to a press release Tuesday, the recent winter storms that have swept across the country caused about 600 blood drive cancellations. Those cancellations mean the Red Cross lost out on roughly 17,500 blood and platelet donations.

Six blood drives had to be canceled in Western New York, resulting in 171 uncollected donations. Winter weather has decreased overall donor turnout by as much as 50%.

To encourage more people to donate, anyone who gives blood or platelets in the month of February will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email.