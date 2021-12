BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross is assisting two adults and a child after a fire ripped through their home Tuesday evening.

The Buffalo Fired Department tells Channel 7 News it started around 7:20 p.m. on an upper floor of a house on Stockbridge Avenue.

Investigators say the fire did approximately $225,000 in damage to the house.

The cause is under investigation.