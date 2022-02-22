Red Cross helping three people after overnight fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department says the Red Cross is helping three people after an overnight fire in the city's Kenfield Neighborhood.

Crews first responded to the scene on Ruspin Avenue just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. The fire department says firefighters rescued two people from an upstairs porch when they got to the house.

Investigators believe the fire started on the first floor of the house and spread to the second, doing an estimated $150,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.