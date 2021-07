LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross says it is closing a congregate shelter on Plank Road in Lockport, Saturday evening, that was put in place following flooding in Niagara County on Tuesday.

Officials say they'll be ready to respond if necessary.

Red Cross volunteers will continue to provide services including emergency supplies and casework support to residents.

The selter will close at 6 p.m.