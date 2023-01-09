Red Cross blood drives raffling off Super Bowl tickets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross is looking for more blood donors for National Blood Donor Month.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets through the Red Cross for the rest of the month will be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. Aside from tickets to the game, the winners will receive access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (February 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

The Red Cross says donations are just as crucial now as ever, with the threat of severe winter weather and rise in seasonal illness cases.

You can make an appointment through the Red Cross website, the Red Cross Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767).

The Red Cross is also holding a number of blood drives throughout Western New York all month and into February:

Allegany County:



Alfred

1/24: 11:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Alfred University, 1 Saxon Drive

Almond

1/13: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Town of Almond / Almond Fire Department, 1 Marvin Lane

Houghton

2/2: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Houghton University - Gillette Hall, 1 Willard Avenue

Wellsville

1/12: 12:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson Street



Cattaraugus County:



Ellicottville

2/10: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 6360 NY-242

Olean

1/16: 12:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street

Randolph

1/13: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main Street

Saint Bonaventure

2/1: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., St. Bonaventure University-University McGinley-Carney Center, 3261 West State Road

Salamanca

1/27: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad Street



Chautauqua County:



Cassadaga

1/26: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Cassadaga Fire Hall, 22 Mill Street

Jamestown

1/13: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., The Resource Center, 200 Dunham Avenue 1/27: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Jamestown City Hall, 200 E 3rd Street

Lakewood

1/19: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Avenue 2/2: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Avenue

Panama

2/8: 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., United Methodist Church, 22 E Main Street

Sheridan

1/11: 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Sheridan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6390, 2556 Route 20

Westfield

1/9: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Eason Hall, 23 Elm Street 1/19: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Westfield Central School, 203 East Main Street



Erie County:



Akron

2/9: 1:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., American Legion L L Tillman Post 900, 9 Eckerson Avenue

Amherst

1/11: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive 1/18: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive 1/25: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive 2/1: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive 2/8: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

Buffalo

1/11: 10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital, 565 Abbott Road 1/18: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Avenue 1/27: 12: p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Snyder Fire Department, 4531 Main Street 1/30: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., University at Buffalo North Student Union, Student Union 2/3: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Avenue 2/4: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Johnnie B Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Avenue 2/9: 9:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Veterans Affairs Hospital, 3495 Bailey Avenue

Derby

1/18: 12:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Legion Newcomb Long Post 928, 7353 Erie Road

East Aurora

1/12: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Hampton Inn, 49 Olean Street 2/7: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., East Aurora Moose Lodge, 905 Main Street

Grand Island

1/24: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Grand Island Fire Hall, 2275 Baseline Road 2/10: 11:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Grand Island Community Center, 3278 Whitehaven Road

Hamburg

1/21: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Avenue 1/23: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hamburg Public Library, 102 Buffalo Street 2/2: 2:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union Street 2/7: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., VFW Post 1419, 2985 Lakeview Road 2/9: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Revive Wesleyan, 4999 McKinley Parkway

Holland

1/13: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 46 N. Main Street

Kenmore

2/1: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Kenmore Mercy Hospital, 2950 Elmwood Avenue

Lackawanna

2/7: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., VFW Post 898, 2909 South Park Avenue

North Collins

1/19: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Holy Spirit Church, 2005 Halley Street

Orchard Park

1/16: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, 26 Thorn Avenue

Springville

1/18: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive

Tonawanda

1/14: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Boulevard 1/19: 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Tonawanda Fire Department, 44 William Street

West Seneca

1/27: 12:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Southtowns Family YMCA, 1620 Southwestern Boulevard

Williamsville

2/7: 1:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Temple Beth Tzedek, 1641 N Forest Road



Genesee County:



Batavia

1/17: 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Road 1/28: 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street 2/2: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., NYS School for the Blind, 2A Richmond Avenue 2/2: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Northgate Free Methodist Church, 350 Bank Street 2/6: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, 8315 Park Road

East Pembroke

1/12: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., St. Maximilian Kolbe Roman Catholic Parish, 2707 Angling Road

Pavilion

1/9: 1:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Pavilion Fire Department Recreation Hall, 11302 S Lake Road

Stafford

1/14: 8:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Stafford Fire Department, 6153 Main Street



Niagara County:



Lewiston

1/27: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Company No. 1, 145 N 6th Street 2/2: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Mount St. Mary's Hospital, 5300 Military Road

Lockport

1/10: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario Street 1/23: 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Lockport Family YMCA, 5833 Snyder Drive

Newfane

1/23: 12:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main Street

Niagara Falls

1/16: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Avenue

North Tonawanda

1/11: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Gratwick Fire House Co. #6, 110 Ward Road

Youngstown

1/24: 11:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd Street



Orleans County:



Albion

1/24: 12:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Albion Elks Lodge 1006, 428 W State Street



Wyoming County:

