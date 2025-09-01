Red Cross assists six people after fire in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Red Cross is helping six people after a two-alarm fire broke out in a North Buffalo home.

Authorities say it happened around 8:30 Sunday night on Grote Street, right off Elmwood Avenue near Amherst.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely.

Crews tell us the response to the fire was bigger because there were reports of a nine-year old trapped inside the home.

"They said that they saw him run into the house and they thought he was in a closet," said Tom Meldrum, Division Chief of the Buffalo Fire Department. "We checked every closet. We checked every bedroom, first floor, second floor, we checked everything multiple times and we couldn't find him. It wasn't until quite a time afterwards that the police actually located him on Elmwood."

A nearby home was also damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.