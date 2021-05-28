Red Cross assisting tenants displaced by apartment fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Red Cross is assisting the tenants of an apartment building in Buffalo's Bryant neighborhood, after an overnight fire.

Firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire just after 1 a.m. Friday morning. They say it broke out on the eighth floor of a high-rise building on Summer Street.

We're told ten people were evacuated. Officials also say this did about half a million dollars in damage.

There was no word of any injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.