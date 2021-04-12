Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Red Cross assisting nine people after overnight fire in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Fire heavily damages home on Bush Street
Fire heavily damages home on Bush Street
Posted at 6:02 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 06:03:00-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross is assisting nine people after an overnight fire heavily damaged a home in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood.

The fire broke out in the first floor of a house at 144 Bush Street just before 1:00 a.m. Monday.

Buffalo Fire investigators say it quickly spread to the second floor of the house and damaged a neighboring house as well.

Four adults and five children self-evacuated before fire crews arrived, according to the fire department. Firefighters rescued two dogs from the home as well.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators estimated the damage at $180,000 to the house at 144 Bush Street, and $20,000 to the house at 140 Bush Street.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources