Red Cross assisting nine people after overnight fire in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross is assisting nine people after an overnight fire heavily damaged a home in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood.

The fire broke out in the first floor of a house at 144 Bush Street just before 1:00 a.m. Monday.

Buffalo Fire investigators say it quickly spread to the second floor of the house and damaged a neighboring house as well.

Four adults and five children self-evacuated before fire crews arrived, according to the fire department. Firefighters rescued two dogs from the home as well.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators estimated the damage at $180,000 to the house at 144 Bush Street, and $20,000 to the house at 140 Bush Street.

The cause remains under investigation.