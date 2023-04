BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Red Cross is assisting four people after a fire on Greeley Street early Sunday morning.

Buffalo firefighters were called to 32 Greeley Street just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, the fire started on the second floor of the occupied home. The Red Cross is assisting four adults.

Officials say the fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.