Red Cross assisting after fire rips through house in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross is assisting several people after a fire ripped through their home in Amherst Tuesday.

The Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office says the fire started around 4:30 p.m. in a house on Buckeye Road.

When crews with the Eggertsville Hose Company arrived, they found the second floor of the house was fully involved. Crews from the Ellicott Creek, Getzville, Kenilworth, North Bailey and Snyder fire departments all assisted in putting the fire out.

It did $130,000 in damage to the house. No one was hurt.

Investigators with the Town of Amherst Fire Inspectors Office are looking into what caused the fire.