Red Cross asking for blood donations to start off fall season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In anticipation of the new season, the American Red Cross is asking for lifesaving blood or platelet donations.

As a reward, all donors will be automatically entered into two giveaways:



A chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience, two tickets to a 2023 race of the winner's choice, round-trip airfare for two, a 3-night hotel stay, entry to a Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent, and a $750 gift card.

Those who come to give blood through Sept. 30 will be automatically entered for the chance to win a $500 gas card.

Those who give blood in September will also receive a free Sport Clips haircut coupon by email. Those who give blood throughout the month of October will receive a $5 e-gift card by email.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Allegany County:



Belfast

10/4/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Belfast Central School, 1 King Street

Houghton

10/11/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Houghton University - Gillette Hall, Houghton College-Gillette Hall is off of Genesee St., 1 Willard Avenue



Cattaraugus County:



Olean

9/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union Street

10/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd St

10/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union Street

Perrysburg

10/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Perrysburg Vol Fire Co, 12007 Main Street

Randolph

9/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main Street



Chautauqua County:



Dunkirk

10/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dunkirk First Baptist Church, 876 Central Avenue

Lakewood

10/6/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

10/13/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

Panama

10/5/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 22 E Main St



Erie County:



Akron

10/6/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion L L Tillman Post 900, 9 Eckerson Ave

Amherst

9/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

10/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

10/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

Buffalo

9/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnnie B Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave

9/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry Street

10/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave

10/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization, Western New York, 120 Alexander Ave

Clarence

9/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Clarence Public Library, 3 Town Place

East Aurora

10/4/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., East Aurora Moose Lodge 370, 905 Main St.

Hamburg

9/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Ave

9/26/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hamburg Public Library, 102 Buffalo St

9/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Revive Wesleyan, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.

10/6/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Revive Wesleyan, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.

10/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St

Lackawanna

10/4/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 898, VFW Post 898, 2909 South Park Ave

Lancaster

10/15/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lancaster Elks Lodge, 33 Legion Parkway

Tonawanda

10/1/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd

West Seneca

9/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., West Seneca Public Library, 1300 Union Rd

10/4/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southtowns Family YMCA, 1620 Southwestern Blvd

Williamsville

9/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1424 Maple Rd



Genesee County:



Batavia

9/20/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Rd

9/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Veterans Administration Center, 222 Richmond Ave

10/3/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, 8315 Park Rd

10/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northgate Free Methodist Church, 350 Bank St.

10/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Robert Morris, Batavia City School District, 80 Union St.

Darien Center

10/4/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Darien Fire Hall, 10537 Alleghany Rd

Oakfield

10/5/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oakfield Alabama High School, 7001 Lewiston Road, Route 63

Stafford

9/17/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stafford Fire Department, 6153 Main Rd., Route 5



Niagara County:



Lewiston

9/26/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co No 1, 145 N 6th St

10/7/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Town of Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 Lower River Rd

10/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St

Lockport

10/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.

10/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., City of Lockport Fire Department, 1 Locks Plaza

Newfane

10/3/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main Street

Niagara Falls

9/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fashion Outlets - Niagara Falls, 1900 Military Road

North Tonawanda

9/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, 950 Payne Ave.

Ransomville

9/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ransomville Fire Co., 2525 Youngstown Lockport Rd

Youngstown

9/20/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St.



Orleans County:



Albion

9/27/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Albion Elks Lodge 1006, 428 W State St

9/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Orleans County Administration Building, 14016 Route 31

Kendall

9/29/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Kendall High School, 16887 Roosevelt Highway

Medina

10/11/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club, 189 N Gravel Rd



Wyoming County:

