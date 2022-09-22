Watch Now
Red Cross asking for blood donations to start off fall season

Posted at 8:53 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 08:53:45-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In anticipation of the new season, the American Red Cross is asking for lifesaving blood or platelet donations.

As a reward, all donors will be automatically entered into two giveaways:

  • A chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience, two tickets to a 2023 race of the winner's choice, round-trip airfare for two, a 3-night hotel stay, entry to a Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent, and a $750 gift card.
  • Those who come to give blood through Sept. 30 will be automatically entered for the chance to win a $500 gas card.

Those who give blood in September will also receive a free Sport Clips haircut coupon by email. Those who give blood throughout the month of October will receive a $5 e-gift card by email.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Allegany County:

  • Belfast
    • 10/4/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Belfast Central School, 1 King Street
  • Houghton
    • 10/11/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Houghton University - Gillette Hall, Houghton College-Gillette Hall is off of Genesee St., 1 Willard Avenue

Cattaraugus County:

  • Olean
    • 9/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union Street
      10/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd St
      10/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union Street
  • Perrysburg
    • 10/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Perrysburg Vol Fire Co, 12007 Main Street
  • Randolph
    • 9/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main Street

Chautauqua County:

  • Dunkirk
    • 10/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dunkirk First Baptist Church, 876 Central Avenue
  • Lakewood
    • 10/6/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
      10/13/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
  • Panama
    • 10/5/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 22 E Main St

Erie County:

  • Akron
    • 10/6/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion L L Tillman Post 900, 9 Eckerson Ave
  • Amherst
    • 9/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
      10/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
      10/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
  • Buffalo
    • 9/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnnie B Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave
      9/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry Street
      10/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave
      10/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization, Western New York, 120 Alexander Ave
  • Clarence
    • 9/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Clarence Public Library, 3 Town Place
  • East Aurora
    • 10/4/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., East Aurora Moose Lodge 370, 905 Main St.
  • Hamburg
    • 9/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Ave
      9/26/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hamburg Public Library, 102 Buffalo St
      9/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Revive Wesleyan, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.
      10/6/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Revive Wesleyan, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.
      10/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St
  • Lackawanna
    • 10/4/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 898, VFW Post 898, 2909 South Park Ave
  • Lancaster
    • 10/15/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lancaster Elks Lodge, 33 Legion Parkway
  • Tonawanda
    • 10/1/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd
  • West Seneca
    • 9/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., West Seneca Public Library, 1300 Union Rd
      10/4/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southtowns Family YMCA, 1620 Southwestern Blvd
  • Williamsville
    • 9/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1424 Maple Rd

Genesee County:

  • Batavia
    • 9/20/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Rd
      9/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Veterans Administration Center, 222 Richmond Ave
      10/3/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, 8315 Park Rd
      10/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northgate Free Methodist Church, 350 Bank St.
      10/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Robert Morris, Batavia City School District, 80 Union St.
  • Darien Center
    • 10/4/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Darien Fire Hall, 10537 Alleghany Rd
  • Oakfield
    • 10/5/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oakfield Alabama High School, 7001 Lewiston Road, Route 63
  • Stafford
    • 9/17/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stafford Fire Department, 6153 Main Rd., Route 5

Niagara County:

  • Lewiston
    • 9/26/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co No 1, 145 N 6th St
      10/7/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Town of Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 Lower River Rd
      10/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St
  • Lockport
    • 10/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.
      10/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., City of Lockport Fire Department, 1 Locks Plaza
  • Newfane
    • 10/3/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main Street
  • Niagara Falls
    • 9/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fashion Outlets - Niagara Falls, 1900 Military Road
  • North Tonawanda
    • 9/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, 950 Payne Ave.
  • Ransomville
    • 9/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ransomville Fire Co., 2525 Youngstown Lockport Rd
  • Youngstown
    • 9/20/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St.

Orleans County:

  • Albion
    • 9/27/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Albion Elks Lodge 1006, 428 W State St
      9/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Orleans County Administration Building, 14016 Route 31
  • Kendall
    • 9/29/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Kendall High School, 16887 Roosevelt Highway
  • Medina
    • 10/11/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club, 189 N Gravel Rd

Wyoming County:

  • Attica
    • 10/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Vincent’s, 22 Walnut St, AUDITORIUM
