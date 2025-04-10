Watch Now
RECRUITMENT PROCESS BEGINS FOR BUFFALO SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The wheels are moving forward when it comes to finding the next Buffalo Schools Superintendent.

School Board President Kathy Evans-Brown sent out a letter to district employees and parents Thursday, saying the planning phase is complete, and the active recruitment process is underway.

The district hopes to make a formal offer to the selected candidate by July, with the goal of welcoming the new superintendent by fall.

The district is also looking for public input in the form of a digital survey.

You can find a link to that survey here

