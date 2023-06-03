Watch Now
Recreational Festival at Cazenovia Park

Event promotes inclusive activities for all ages and abilities
A recreational festival took place at Cazenovia Park in South Buffalo Saturday.
Posted at 7:03 PM, Jun 03, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A recreational festival took place at Cazenovia Park in South Buffalo Saturday.

The annual event is designed to promote inclusive recreational activities for children of all ages and abilities.

The idea is to teach kids the importance of staying active all year long.

The event included sensory playgrounds, games and other activities.

All parents received a recreational directory, with over 200 programs, activities, camps, and inclusive playgrounds to help keep their children active 12 months a year.

