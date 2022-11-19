Record breaking snow fall causing Erie County leaders to maintain a travel ban

BLADSDELL N.Y. (WKBW) — A long day it's been under a blanket of lake effect snow Western New York has been experiencing.

“Oh my God we’ve been out here all morning since 7 in the morning,” mother of three Shetonia Carter said.

More than 37 inches of snow has made its way to South Buffalo. The expectations are to get more than 10 inches as the night progresses into the morning in those areas. With that in mind some families have some major concerns.

Orchard Park, you've already had 42" of snow. Another 6 to 12" is on the way between now and 6 am Saturday. #lakeeffect #WNY pic.twitter.com/Dsr8m6AKQV — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) November 18, 2022

“Thinking about how I’m going to get to the store for the kids to make sure we have enough food," Carter said. "And knowing that the streets aren’t being plowed and there’s several cars stuck on the side streets. And just worried about making sure we have something to eat.”

The Erie county public works commissioner said each bit of snow adds to the hazard.

"In some cases we are going to be far surpassed 5 feet of snow and thats in a 21 hours time," Public Works Commissioner said.

The acting Superintendent of New York State Police said this weather traveling is very discouraged and safety is the number one priority.

"Well we still have the travel ban in effect. And that trade ban is allow us as first responders, law enforcement and more importantly our plow operators to get out and clear those roads," Superintendent of New York State Police said. "Number one thing and this is In bold italics - stay off the road."

