Record-breaking pumpkin takes the prize at Great Pumpkin Farm Fall Festival

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National and NYS records for largest pumpkin were broken on Sunday at this year's Pumpkin Weigh-off at the Great Pumpkin Farm's Annual Fall Fest in Clarence.

Williamsville's Scott Andrusz brought a pumpkin that weighed a whopping 2,554 pounds! The pumpkin will be on display at the festival until October 16th.

The Great Pumpkin Farm Fall Festival takes place every weekend in October. Families can enjoy rides, hayrides, a corn maze, apple cannons, and fall treats. On Columbus Day, the festival will include the Pumpkin Olympics and the annual Pumpkin Drop.

Fall Festival admission is $12 per person, $10 for seniors. Kids under 2 are free. You can buy tickets online for faster entry. Tickets are good for any weekend.