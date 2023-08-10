Recommendations needed for Downtown Waterfront Improvement Plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Leaders in Downtown Buffalo are now looking to the public as they work on the future of the City's Waterfront.

The revitalization of Buffalo's Waterfront has been a major project over the last decade.

This as construction continues at areas like Canalside with the Heritage Point Building going up on the site of the Old Aud and the new amphitheater nearing completion at the Outer Harbor.

The brainchild of a partnership with the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation was held at the Seneca One Tower.

Renderings of the plans for the City's Waterfront were laid out in the lobby to get feedback from the public.

Officials want to hear their thoughts on some of the concepts they are proposing like strengthening connections between Downtown and other neighborhoods, creating a welcoming experience at Waterfront, filling the gap at Erie Street and linking multi-use paths to the region (Empire State/Shoreline/Canalway Trail)

"The plan is looking to improve the connection between the Downtown Waterfront and Ralph Wilson Park and also to improve the connections between the waterfront and all of the surrounding neighborhoods," Buffalo Urban Development Corp. president, Brandye Merriweather said.

Merriweather explained it is a plan they want to reflect the communities that are going to actually be utilizing Buffalo's Waterfront.

They are hoping to wrap the plan up at the end of September.

Anyone who was not able to attend Wednesday's workshop can still reach out to the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation online.

You can submit feedback or comments in the comment box.