Recent research says many Americans question if the game of football is safe enough some vote to change rules

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Overwhelming numbers of support towards rule changes to make the game of football safer. Siena College has partnered with St. Bonaventure University to survey thousands of Americans nationwide.

According to the survey, 7 in 10 Americans support rule changes to make the game safer. While 71% believe independent doctors, not paid by the teams, should be more involved in the deciding of players re-entering a game after an injury.

"Americans recognize there are risks. As much as they love football they also recognize there are inherent risks to the game and are open to changes to make the game safer," St. Bonaventure Dean Aaron Chimbel said.

He said after seeing Damar Hamlin collapse on the field and multiple concussion cases many are wondering if the NFL is doing enough to keep players safe.

"The question is 'how do you make the game safe, this very popular game, how do you make it safe but maintain the interest?' And thats i think what the NFL has to balance," Chimbel said.

Before anything, he shared, football players are people and they all have families so the ultimate goal is their safety.

