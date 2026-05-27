Recent officer-involved shootings raise concerns for Buffalo Police Department

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Calls about domestic disturbances can pose some of the worst dangers for the police officers responding.

On Thursday, a man shot a Buffalo Police officer, and officers returned fire, shooting the man at a house on Sherman Street.

It all started when a woman told 911 her husband had her locked in a room and made threats to her and other people inside.

A neighbor, Patricia, witnessed the shooting unfold from outside her home.

"I'd seen the police pull up, and I saw them go for their guns, and my daughter said, 'Mommy, go in the house.' I said, 'Yeah, they're about to shoot.' She said, 'Go in the house, Mommy.'

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Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields spoke Tuesday about the split-second decisions officers face.

"Every day, men and women face these split-second decisions, and things seem to be going right, and they can go south so quickly," Shields said.

Former Buffalo Police Commissioner Joe Gramaglia said officers receive training on how to handle domestic situations, but that danger can escalate rapidly.

"When you walk in, you try to separate parties. You want to try to get to the root of the problem of the day," Gramaglia said. "Sometimes those tensions run very hot. And if it turns physical, you also have to be very wary of the other party in that domestic turning on you as well."

Police Benevolent Association President John Davidson also raised concerns about a recent spike in violence and ongoing staffing and contract issues.

"The reality is that we've had multiple officer-involved shootings leading up to the summer," Davidson said. "We're currently hemorrhaging officers. They're retiring at numbers higher than norm."

Davidson said Buffalo Police have been working without a new contract for nearly a year.

The city has not yet released the names of the officer or the suspect involved in the shooting.

WATCH: Recent officer-involved shootings raise concerns for Buffalo Police Department

Recent officer-involved shootings raise concerns for Buffalo Police Department

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