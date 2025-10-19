RECALL ALERT: Tops recalls deli items at Town of Tonawanda store due to contamination risk

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets has issued a voluntary recall of sliced deli meats, cheeses, sandwiches and wraps sold at its Delaware/Sheridan Drive location in Town of Tonawanda, due to possible contamination from an improperly sanitized slicer.

The recall affects products made in the store's carry-out café following an accident that led to contamination of one of the slicers that was not properly sanitized before use. The company issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

Customers who purchased the affected items can return them for a full refund. A complete list of recalled products is available here.

"Food safety is a corporate priority for TOPS. We maintain the highest standards of performance in the business in order to fulfill our commitment to customers that we mean business when it comes to food safety", according to the company. The company has processes in place to remove recalled products from shelves and block sales of recalled items at checkout.

For questions about food recalls, customers can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-800-535-4555 or the FDA Outreach and Information Center at 1-888-723-3366.

