Recall Alert: Throw out these chicken nuggets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parents and grandparents, if you have these chicken nuggets in the house, throw them out right now.

Wegmans is recalling some of its frozen chicken nuggets because they may contain bone fragments.

You'll want to check your freeze for 46-oz packages of the Wegmans Family Packed Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat. The impacted products have a sell-by date of August 26, 2025.

Food Safety News Wegmans issues chicken nugget recall

If you have any questions you can call Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, or Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

You can also return the product to Wegmans for a full refund.

