ReAwaken America Tour begins in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The ReAwaken America Tour has made one of its final stops of the summer in Batavia with pushback.

"I call it January 6 goes to church said," Rev. Nathan Empsall of Faithful America. He's based in Connecticut.

The two day tour started Friday with speakers that included Eric Trump and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

"This is electric," said Flynn to 7 News.

7 News Reporter Michael Schwartz asked Flynn what an "awaken America" looks like to him:

"A return to normalcy, a return to where we respect our institutions," said Flynn.

Flynn said his message is for Americans to get involved. He said local action leads to a national impact.

"I firmly believe we are losing our country," said Flynn.

Officials with the ReAwaken America Tour said about 3,000 people will attended the event outside the Cornerstone Church in Batavia.

Two miles away, faith leaders from across the country held a press conference on Friday morning to speak out against the ReAwaken America tour.

Rev. Empsall, and Deacon Diana Lieker said that Christian nationalism does not embody what it means to be Christian.

"Christian nationalism is political, not religion," said Empsall.

"Being a Christian is hard work. Being Jewish is hard work," said Deacon Lieker. "Being Muslim is hard work, because you are always trying to bring out the best in yourself and other people, and that’s not what's happening here."

Many in the crowd of a couple dozen, held signs that read "Christians Against Christian Nationalism," and "Hate Has No Home Here."

One woman held a sign on yellow oak tag that read, "BATAVIA We are better than this."

Rev. Empall held up books that he said had thousands of signatures from people who called against Cornerstone Church to not host the tour. He added his hope is that Batavia, and the nation can become one.

"They're trying to get people to work in a certain way that doesn’t bring people together," said James Bestine, of Batavia. "It pulls them apart."

Protesters of the tour said they want to promote peace, but those at the Reawaken America tour said there has been no violence or any signs to incite violence.

Constituional rights attorney, Tricia Lindsay said those against the tour are fighting against America.

"Americans have been disempowered, they are in a psychosis," said Lindsay while standing next to Flynn. "They don't understand what's going on. They have been told that government rules...The people are the ones the government has to answer to."

David Riddell, leader of the 1776 Restoration Movement said those in favor or against the event, "are not that far apart." He said the difference is the beliefs on how the country should be run. Riddell said while he was not always registered to a political party, he leans more right.

"[The left] is pushing for us to become a democracy," said Riddell. "Democracy focuses on equality, a Constitutional Republic focuses on individual liberty, that's what we should be focused on."