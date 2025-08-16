‘Really special’: Birthday parade for Cheektowaga 2-year-old battling cancer

CHEEKTOWAGA N.Y. (WKBW) — A birthday parade rolled through Cheektowaga, as dozens of community members drove by to celebrate Eli Gawlak’s second birthday and encourage him, as he continues to fight cancer.

Saturday, Eli celebrated his second birthday, but Eli couldn’t have a traditional party because of his weakened immune system and a recent bone marrow transplant.

However, his friends wouldn’t let him celebrate alone. Instead, neighbors, firefighters and Cheektowaga police brought the party right to his front door with a parade featuring plenty of the first responders and ‘fast’ cars he loves.

“Not being able to do a traditional birthday party, I think this was really special for him,” Eli’s dad Craig said.

“It’s amazing to see the community come out like this... It just blew up in a way we never could have imagined,” Eli’s mom Hannah, said. “Something we have never seen on this street before, and I’m sure we will never see again. It was amazing.”

“We’re just hoping to put a big smile on his face, and we’d be happy with that,” Paul Nazzarette with Cheektowaga police said. “It just makes you feel good knowing you’re making somebody else happy.”

Happy Birthday Eli!