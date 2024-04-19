‘Really remarkable history here’: Proposed underground railroad scenic byway for New York State

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several organizers gathered in Lockport to connect the dots of the history of Harriet Tubman who played a major role in helping those who were enslaved to freedom.

The Underground Railroad Consortium of New York State and other Western New York organizations aiming to embark on an initiative to develop a Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Corridor Scenic Byway throughout the state.

“We’d want to honor her legacy and also show people that they can experience it on their own either driving or traveling in the future,” Sage Hamilton-Hazarika, coordinator of Underground Railroad Consortium of New York State.

Others say the Erie Canal was vital to Harriet's legacy in Lockport.

“The Erie Canal has a very historic part of it,” says Danielle Lewis-Jones, an outreach coordinator at Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Heritage Corridor. “A lot of the waterways were very important for freedom seekers in order to be able to escape so in the Erie Canal many followed the path of the Erie Canal in order to find their freedom.

A Lockport resident shares his knowledge of the path to freedom.

“There were about six free black boat captains here who worked over the canal here in Lockport and we do know that those six people were the ones who helped direct people towards the falls, toward Canada and they served a very important role here in Lockport,” Joshua Poole, a Lockport resident.

Members say it’s a 499.6-mile stretch throughout the state that will embrace the history of Harriet Tubman.

“That stretches from Niagara Falls to Albany, there’s a museum that’s called the Underground Railroad Education Center,” Hamilton-Hazarika says. “And then from there, the proposed corridor route will stretch down to New York City which held a lot of significance sites for Harriett Tubman’s journey.”

“Notably in Niagara Falls the black wait staff at the Cataract Hotel who were facility freedom for many those stories have been coming to light. So part of building the corridor and the future byway is going to help bring those stories to light conduct more research throughout New York State.” Ally Spongr Degon, interim director, Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.





