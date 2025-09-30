BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The federal government is set to shut down in just hours unless officials reach an agreement on a continuing resolution, with Republicans and Democrats gridlocked and pointing blame at each other.

New York Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy is blasting Democrats.

"This is just such a waste; this is all purely for political purposes. It's really disappointing that we're there," said Langworthy.

Meanwhile, New York Democrat Congressman Tim Kennedy is blaming Republicans, saying they are holding the federal government hostage.

"They own this shutdown," Kennedy explained. "My colleagues are here in Washington, ready to vote to keep the government open, but we will not do it at the expense of the healthcare for the American people."

'Really disappointing': Federal government shutdown looms, local lawmakers remain divided

Republicans and Democrats acknowledge the local impact of a potential shutdown.

"It will slow us down at the airport, those TSA agents, you're going to have longer lines, less people on duty, and they all have to show up to work without getting a paycheck until after Washington sorts this out," said Langworthy.

Kennedy sent a pre-recorded video statement explaining he is fighting to keep healthcare premiums from rising. This comes as Affordable Care Act credits are set to expire later this year. Langworthy says he is willing to discuss extensions after a continuing resolution is passed to keep the government funded.

"There's a lot of differences in opinion in the Congress," he said. "I think an abrupt end to that program is tough to do all at once."

For local nonprofit director Kate Sarata, she explains funding could be put on pause.

"The sticky situation of it is, it's not just the programming, it's really the lives of the staff at the organization, it's the lives of the participants in the programs, and it's the work that we do in our community," Sarata said.

Congressional Democrats are refusing Republicans the votes they need to pass a short-term funding agreement, demanding overhauls to Medicaid cuts and extensions to health care tax credits that Republicans do not want to touch.

