BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Aquarium of Niagara had a little something extra inside its Easter basket Sunday.

Two penguin chicks recently hatched at the Aquarium.

Right now they are known as chick-a and chick-b until their sex can be determined by a blood test.

This is the first successful penguin hatching in two years at the Aquarium.

These are Humboldt penguins.

This is the second pair of chicks for Blanca and PJ, Jr. since they arrived here in 2019.