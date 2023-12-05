Real-life Hallmark moment in Cheektowaga as nursing home residents are treated to horse-drawn carriage rides

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A real-life Hallmark moment in Cheektowaga on Tuesday as residents at Garden Gate Nursing Home were treated to horse-drawn carriage rides to help them and their families get into the holiday spirit.

Cecile Guzzo is a resident at Garden Gate and one of many who loves the holidays. When asked what she wants for Christmas she responded, "nothing....just to make people happy. That's all I care about."

The ride was more than she and her friends hoped for.

Also on the ride was a nurse's aide who nicknamed Cecile "Granny."

"They got the whole floor calling me granny, and when they call others 'granny' we all look," Cecile explained.

She says they all have fun together and "Granny" is known for giving advice now and then.