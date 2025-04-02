REAL ID deadline approaching: What you need to know

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Time is running out for U.S. travelers who have yet to upgrade to a REAL ID. Starting May 7, 2025, anyone flying domestically or entering certain federal buildings must have a REAL ID-compliant form of identification.

What is a REAL ID?

A REAL ID is a federally approved driver’s license or identification card that meets stricter security standards. New Yorkers also have the option of an Enhanced License, which is marked with a flag, while a REAL ID features a star. If your current license lacks either, you’ll need to upgrade to comply with the new federal regulations.

WKBW

Where to Get One & What You’ll Need

To obtain a REAL ID or Enhanced License, you’ll need to visit the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). However, securing an appointment could be a challenge as demand rises ahead of the deadline.

You’ll also need to bring documents proving:



Residency (such as a utility bill)

Date of birth

Citizenship (such as a passport)

The costs vary depending on the type of license:

Standard REAL ID: $64.50

Enhanced License: $94.50

Upgrade for existing license holders: $12.50

Once you’ve applied, expect your new license to arrive within two to three weeks.

How Many Travelers Are Ready?

WKBW

At Buffalo Niagara International Airport, many travelers were quizzed on their REAL ID status. Some had already upgraded, while others said they needed a REAL ID.

WKBW

“We have started to see the spike coming in just within this last month,” said Joe Jastrzemski, Niagara County Clerk, noting a surge in applications.

If you’re flying after May 7, you’ll need one of the following:



A REAL ID (star symbol)

An Enhanced License (flag symbol)

A valid passport or another TSA-approved document

With the deadline just weeks away, travelers are urged to check their IDs and take action if needed.