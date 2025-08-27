BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday, Kimberly LaRussa rang the bell, ending her months-long battle with breast cancer.

LaRussa, the founder of the well-known platform Sweet Buffalo, was cheered on by loved ones and supporters.

"I didn't know if there was a light at the end of the tunnel," said LaRussa. "But, there was, and I am here today."

LaRussa has dedicated herself to helping families in need, raising awareness, sharing stories and spreading hope through Sweet Buffalo for about a decade.

But in December 2024, she faced her own fight, a diagnosis of breast cancer that changed everything.

"It feels amazing to reach this accomplishment," LaRussa said. "At the time I was diagnosed, I didn't know what the future had in store for me. I just knew I was going to fight for my family and my beautiful son."

She said Roswell Park saved her life and added that her community, family and most of all her 10-year-old son, Carlo, gave her the strength to keep going.

"I want to thank this amazing 10-year-old boy, my son Carlo. From the moment he was in my belly, from the moment they put him in my arms, I have loved you," she said. "And throughout this battle with cancer, the thing that mattered the most to me was you."

Her journey is far from over. LaRussa said she's ready to advocate harder than ever, embrace joy and live life with a new sense of purpose.

"I'm ready just to be happy," she said. "I'm ready not to take life so seriously anymore. And of course, I'm going to do my part in helping my community, more than ever before. I'm looking forward to some very beautiful things in my life."

WATCH: 'Ready to be happy': Sweet Buffalo founder, Kimberly LaRussa, rings bell after cancer battle

With her own battle behind her, LaRussa said her experience will make her advocacy even more meaningful.

"I can be a much better advocate now," she said. "Before, I could sympathize we all can. But until you go through cancer yourself, you can't fully understand. Now, I do."

For those still in the fight, LaRussa offers a message of hope: "You can fight this. You can beat this, and you will. And you'll have an even greater appreciation for life afterward. I know I do."

Kimberly LaRussa's bell may have rung to mark the end of her treatment, but her mission to help others is only getting louder. To learn more about Sweet Buffalo, click here.