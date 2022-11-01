Ready or not, Christmas music starts Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Christmas music already?

Star 102.5 has marked the unofficial start of the holiday season, making the switch from variety to holiday music.

A post on the station's Facebook page early Tuesday morning said, "Ho Ho Ho! It's that time again! Santa just called the studio and told us to flip the switch! Star 102.5 is Buffalo's Christmas Station!"

This is Star 102.5's 22nd consecutive year as Buffalo's Christmas music station.

You can listen to your favorite holiday tunes 24/7, just turn the dial to 102.5 FM.

You can also listen on the Audacy app or online at Star 102.5's website.