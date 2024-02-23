‘Reading helps you in life:' Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart getting books into the hands of children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart is getting books into the hands of children by hosting a read-a-thon for children in East Buffalo to combat illiteracy.

9-year-old Savannah Golden came with her mother to Zeneta & Zaire’s Book Club Event Thursday night.

She shares with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person her love for reading.

“Reading is everywhere it’s on the walls is on the lockers is everywhere,” she says. “When I grow up I want to be an engineer, an actor and a fashion modelists and all of that has to do with reading.”

Savannah’s mother Veronica Golden says this kind of event is needed for the community.

“Zeneta is doing a great initiative of bringing this read-a-thon to Buffalo and the Masten District where kids need to know the importance and need to experience reading as a fun thing,” the mother says.

Councilwoman Everhart says she won’t stop this initiative in getting books into the hands of all children in Buffalo.

“It is my hope that one day I can hire somebody to run Zeneta & Zaire’s Book Club and turn into a 501(c)(3) that way kids can always have access to books,” she says. “And bringing out of their homes and getting them together and letting them fellowship together over a shared book and kids love books so I’m honored to be the mom of Masten.”

This event had many sponsors including the Buffalo Bills Foundation being part of the initiative.

There were many Black authors like Toni Amos of Kind Kid Crew that had the chance to impact families by giving out copies of their books.

“My book is really a diversity equity and inclusion book for kids which teaches them about anti bullying,” Amos says. “How to accept other children across differences and that’s really important in this day in age.”

Other authors like Jaime Swygert of The At Family say the illiteracy rate in Buffalo is high.

“So they’re starting out with lesser exposure to certain vocabulary so building vocabulary starts to set your children up for the future.”

But there’s a way for parents to combat that.

“So you can start before the baby is born,” says Swygert. “While you’re carrying your child they can still hear everything that’s going around, they’re hearing your voice.”

Meanwhile other kids say they get sad when they finish reading a book.

“One of the worst things about books are? Is finishing them,” 8-year-old James Wright says. “Especially if it's a good book.”

The read-a-thon continues Saturday, February 24.

Details are below: