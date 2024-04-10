Watch Now
Read to Succeed looks to recruit volunteers to serve as tutors and mentors

Read to Succeed tutors in a Buffalo school classroom.
Posted at 4:25 AM, Apr 10, 2024
BUFFALO N.Y. — A local organization is looking for help to teach Buffalo students how to read.

Read to Succeed says it needs 60 more volunteers to serve as tutors and mentors for the 2024-2025 school year and it comes at a critical time.

According to the New York State ELA test results, only about 27% of Buffalo Public School third graders tested at a proficient level. That's 18% lower than the state average.

That's why Read to Succeed recruits and trains older adult volunteers as literacy mentors for students in Pre-K through third grade.

In Buffalo Public Schools, mentors meet with students individually for 30 minutes, two to three times every week.

If you're interested in being a tutor or mentor, you can learn more information here.

