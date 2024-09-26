'Rather take a blizzard': WNY natives in Florida brace for Hurricane Helene

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York natives in Florida are bracing for Hurricane Helene. It is expected to make landfall on Thursday night.

Laurie Essenburg, a Florida resident, originally from West Seneca, is bracing for Hurricane Helene.

"I think I'd rather take a blizzard," said Essenburg.

Essenburg was supposed to be in New York to visit her grandchildren but is stuck in Florida after her flight was canceled.

"It's a little nerve-wracking, especially since I have never done this and never thought I would be doing it alone," said Essenburg.

Another former Western New Yorker, Chelsea Fleming, urges Florida residents to take the hurricane seriously.

"Even though you might not be in the direct path, those squalls can still produce a lot of damage and they're going to wrap around the entire state so stay safe," said Fleming.

The organization Eight Days of Hope is preparing to help those impacted by the hurricane.

"Our team has been preparing meals all week and will be ready to serve those in need once it is safe," said Hannah Fletcher, Director of Communications for Eight Days of Hope.

You can help those impacted by Hurricane Helene by donating here.