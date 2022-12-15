Rate Your Ride WNY survey collecting responses to improve public transportation

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Maneuvering around the city can be a bit cumbersome for people who use public transportation.

That nuisance increases when you have a disability.

To better serve Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) riders, Erie County has rolled out a Rate Your Ride WNY survey, in collaboration with Columbia Law School and the Western New York Law Center.

Here's how it works:

From now until the Fall of 2023 Erie County officials will be collecting data from anonymously-submitted surveys on the NFTA.

Simply head to RateYourRideWNY.com to fill out a 10-minute questionnaire to rate experiences with NFTA's metro bus and public rail: good or bad.

Erie County clerk, Mickey Kearns said, "This is a survey for someone who maybe wants to take public transportation, used to take public transportation but maybe their line or their mode of transportation was cut, maybe Light Rail. We want to hear from you."

The County hopes to collect at least 2,000 responses.

Those who do not have access to Internet can submit a hard copy, which will be made available throughout Erie County.

This includes paratransit riders, in order to improve accessibility, timeliness and suitable stops for those with and without disabilities.

Kearns added, "Some communities don't have to pay for paratransit. It's subsidized through the federal government. So, I think it's good to have a conversation. It's good to have input from the community. It's best to hear from people who actually utilize the transportation."

On the topic of paying for paratransit, Cheektowaga resident and disabilities advocate, Stephanie Speaker said some large cities do not charge riders and she wishes the same for riders in WNY.

"Paratransit costs $70 per 20 punches. It costs $4 each way, if you don't have that bus pass and the buses need to be cleaned better than they are right now," she explained.

She said this survey will also help get her transportation bill to move quicker.

Speaker has been spearheading the bill, which will be called "Stephanie's Law" for the last nine years, with the help of Kearns.

It has been stuck in the transportation assembly since June.

"Paratransit isn't just for people with disabilities. It's for veterans and seniors," Speaker added.

To help spread the word about the survey, Speaker will be making rounds to school boards members.

Kearns said, "It's a really unusual time, where there are jobs looking for people instead of people looking for jobs. One of the barriers to not only the disability community, but people who live in the inner city, is access to public transportation; how do I get to and from work?' It precludes them from even applying for these jobs."

Kearns said public dollars from the federal, state and local entities will help fund this.

The survey will end in September.