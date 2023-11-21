Rate set to increase for Erie County Water Authority customers beginning January 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're an Erie County Water Authority (ECWA) customer you'll be paying more for your water beginning January 1, 2024.

According to the ECWA, it recently approved its 2024 budget and infrastructure investment program which increases the commodity water rate by 38 cents per 1,000 gallons and adds $2.28 to the quarterly Infrastructure Investment Charge (ICC) for its more small meter residential customers.

The rate increase will lead to residential customers paying $4.64 per 1,000 gallons beginning January 1. According to the ECWA, this is an additional $21.28 per year based on median customer consumption of 56,000 gallons annually. The quarterly ICC increase will lead to customers paying $9.12 for the year.

The ECWA said with the increases combined customers can expect to pay about $30.40 more in 2024.

“We have firmly held the line on spending in next year’s budget. But just like every household in Western New York is experiencing in this prolonged economic environment, we are faced with substantial increases in costs for equipment, services, supplies and materials required to provide our customers safe, high quality drinking water and reliable service delivery. Unfortunately, those cost increases must be addressed through rates.” - ECWA Chairman Jerry Schad

The ECWA said operating and maintenance expenses increased 9% overall compared to 2023 and the budget also includes $56.9 million for system-wide upgrades which include:



$3.7 million for storage tank maintenance and painting

$2 million for chemicals used in the treatment process, including a 349% increase for chlorine, a 278% increase for caustic soda, and a 92% increase for fluoride

$800,000 for outside contractors and restoration work

$230,000 for supplies and materials used for water line maintenance and administrative functions



$24.6 million for upgrades at the Sturgeon Point and Van De Water Treatment Plants

$16.8 million for new water transmission and distribution mains throughout ECWA’s system

$9.9 million for information technology upgrades, enhancements at ECWA’s water quality laboratory, new line maintenance equipment, and general facility upgrades

$3.1 million for upgrades to major pump stations throughout ECWA’s service territory

$2.5 million for new remote radio read residential water meters

According to the ECWA, the $56.9 million for system-wide upgrades is part of a five-year $259 million infrastructure investment plan expected to be executed through 2028.