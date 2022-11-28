Rare white deer spotted in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A rare white deer was spotted in West Seneca on Clinton Street, near Northwood Avenue in West Seneca Monday afternoon.
The West Seneca Police Department posted pictures of the deer, with the belief that it could possibly be a "Seneca White Deer."
The Department of Environmental Conservation chimed into the photos, saying that it is difficult to tell if the deer represents a case of "true albinism."
Leucism, where there are white patches, or in some cases all white fur, is a rare condition. Albinism, where the animal completely lacks pigment, even in the eyes, is even more rare than leucism.
Both leucistic and albinistic animals tend to have high rates of mortality because they are so conspicuous to predators. As this is an urban/suburban area, that may be contributing to the "success" of this animal as we tend to see lower mortality rates for deer in more developed areas.
TJ Pignataro, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation