Rare white deer spotted in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A rare white deer was spotted in West Seneca on Clinton Street, near Northwood Avenue in West Seneca Monday afternoon.

The West Seneca Police Department posted pictures of the deer, with the belief that it could possibly be a "Seneca White Deer."

The Department of Environmental Conservation chimed into the photos, saying that it is difficult to tell if the deer represents a case of "true albinism."