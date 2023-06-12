Rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to perform in Buffalo August 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bronx-based rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will bring his Me vs. Myself Tour to Buffalo's Outer Harbor this summer.

The show will be held at the Lakeside Event Lawn on August 4.

Pre-sale tickets for A Boogie's show will go on sale Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. General on-sale admission will go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.

The show will begin at 5:30 p.m. with General Admission gates opening at 4:30 p.m. and VIP gates at 4 p.m.

You can find information about the show and tickets