Rapids Theatre owner pleads guilty to filing fraudulent COVID relief loan applications

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 71-year-old John L. Hutchins of Lewiston, the owner of Rapids Theatre, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.

Investigators said that between March 2020 and March 2024, Hutchins conspired with Roberto Soliman and others to file fraudulent loan applications under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG). The loans were designed to provide emergency financial assistance under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES Act).

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hutchins and Soliman applied for loans under the following companies:



Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, USA, Inc.

1711 Main, LLC

Bear Creek Entertainment, LLC

Hutch Enterprises, LLC

The Hutchins Agency, LLC

CWE Entertainment, Corp. (owned by Soliman)

Between March and August 2020, Hutchins and Soliman received the following:

Five EIDL loans for a total of $779,500

SVOG loans for a total of $989,905.05

A PPP loan from Bank on Buffalo for a total of $74,838

A PPP loan from Northwest Bank for a total of $41,140

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said charges remain pending against Soliman.