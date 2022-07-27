Randolph man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Randolph man has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge.

The U.S. Attorney's office announced that 29-year-old Alexander Carnahan pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to two counts of production of child pornography.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles M. Kruly, on January 15, 2020, and April 28, 2020, Carnahan removed Minor Victim 1’s clothing and took a video of the victim's naked body. Minor Victim 1 was 11 years old.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said during the investigation, law enforcement recovered additional images and videos of Minor Victim 1 in Carnahan's files.

Carnahan faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and a $250,000 fine.