Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation to help provide $1.2 million in sports equipment for local youth programs

Posted at 2:45 AM, May 05, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation is going to give a big boost to local youth sports organizations in need of support.

The foundation is working with Good Sports to provide $1.2 million in brand-new sports equipment for programs in both Western New York and Southeast Michigan, two areas that meant a lot to the late Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.

Community and school sports organizations will get a share of equipment, apparel and footwear.

Any eligible organizations interested in getting some support can submit an application here.

