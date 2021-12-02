Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation announces $100 million for Western New York’s arts and culture community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation announced a $100 million for Western New York’s arts and culture community Thursday.

The foundation said an endowment will be established to "support the sector now and forever." $60 million will be contributed over 10 years to establish the endowment at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

"This investment will create permanent operational funding streams for 13 of the region’s largest arts and culture institutions that play a critical role as economic drivers and provide an annual grant opportunity for additional arts and culture organizations across the region," a release says.

Once fully funded after 10 years, approximately $3.75 million in annual payout will be generated to permanently support the operations and sustainability of the sector. The foundation will provide an additional $3.75 million annually over nine years to ensure the program has immediate impact and allow grantmaking to begin in 2022 while the endowment is built. A $5 million capital campaign gift to The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester and the Buffalo AKG Art Museum will also be made by the foundation.

Ralph had a deep and personal appreciation of the arts, and we recognize that arts and culture institutions collectively contribute to very fabric of community identity, making them essential in retaining and attracting top talent that fuel our business community. Through the Foundation’s economic development focus, we are proud to invest in the long-term health of these organizations as economic drivers – and in the cultural vibrancy of Western New York. While our aim was to make a substantial impact, we know there is more to be done and hope this gift will inspire others to continue to fund operations and endowment of cultural organizations across the sector. - Mary Wilson, life trustee, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation

The 13 institutions that will receive fund through this commitment include:

Buffalo AKG Art Museum ($500,000 annually);

Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park ($100,000 annually);

Buffalo History Museum ($150,000 annually);

Buffalo Museum of Science ($200,000 annually);

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra ($500,000 annually);

Buffalo Zoo ($200,000 annually);

Burchfield Penney Art Center ($100,000 annually);

Explore & More: The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum ($200,000 annually);

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House ($100,000 annually);

Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor and anchor institutions ($100,000 annually);

National Comedy Center ($250,000 annually);

Shea’s Performing Art Center ($100,000 annually);

The Strong National Museum of Play ($500,000 annually)