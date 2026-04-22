BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday would have been the 18th birthday of Jaylen Griffin, a Buffalo boy who went missing during the summer of 2020 when he was 12 years old.

His body was later found in the attic of a home in South Buffalo, miles from his own. An autopsy determined he had been stabbed.

His father, Brian Griffin, is still searching for answers.

"He told his mother where he was going. He left home, going to the store on Broadway and Sears. Never returned," said Griffin. "We have confirmation that it was Jaylen who was found deceased. But I don't have closure until someone's brought to justice."

Supporters, including GYC Ministries Pastor Tim Newkirk, joined his family outside of Buffalo Police Headquarters to call for justice. They want Crime Stoppers to raise the $7,500 reward to $25,000.

"It's not about the money, it's about the person, a 12-year-old kid. What is the price to seek justice for a 12-year-old kid?" asked Newkirk.

"Where he was found, he wasn't deceased there that long," Griffin said. "Jaylen was moved and put there. We were getting close in our search, and they moved his body and put him in that attic."

WATCH: Rally on what would have been Jaylen Griffin's 18th birthday

Rally on what would have been Jaylen Griffin's 18th birthday

Earlier this month, I spoke with the Buffalo Police cold case detectives assigned to Jaylen's case.

"Think about Jaylen as being this 12-year-old kid who needs to hear your voice today," said Det. Natasha Anderson.

Confidential tips to Crime Stoppers can be submitted by calling (716) 867-6161 or by downloading the Crime Stoppers Mobile App "Buffalo Tips" from the Apple or Google app store.

Confidential tips to the Buffalo Police Department can be called or texted to (716) 847-2255.

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