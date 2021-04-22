Rally at Niagara Square following Chauvin verdict

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens met at Niagara Square on Wednesday. It’s the same gathering spot of so many protests last summer.

Many of those were sparked by the death of George Floyd. For protesters at the rally, this wasn't a celebration over Tuesday's verdict, but rather a reminder.

”A sign of relief or a moment of relief? No. It's a moment of, ‘OK we won. Let's keep going,’” explained Myles Carter.

Many at the rally feared and thought Chauvin would be acquitted.

“Surprise, thankfulness for this this one chance of accountability and hope that it will continue. Hope that we started a pattern,” said Julia Stevens.

Instead of marching, some spoke about change and staying active in local politics, and then everyone knelt for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. It was a reminder of what happened to George Floyd almost a year ago in Minneapolis.

