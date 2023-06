BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The very first CotterFest took place Sunday at Buffalo Riverworks.

It's a celebration of one of the most unique pieces of Queen City history, the Edward M. Cotter, which is the world's oldest working fireboat.

The event featured plenty of food and drink, including Buffalo staples like chicken wings, beef on weck and potato pierogi.

There was live entertainment as well.

All of the proceeds will go towards helping restore the Cotter to its original glory.