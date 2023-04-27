Rainbow Air Helicopter Tours open at new location for 2023

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rainbow Air Helicopter Tours will begin new tours for its 29th year beginning April 29.

This weekend, from April 29 to April 30, Rainbow Air will fly from its new location at the Niagara Falls International Airport.

Tours will then take place every Friday through Sunday until May 18, when a new summer schedule will begin.

Hours for the new schedule will run from 9 a.m. until one hour before sunset, weather permitting.

Rainbow Air officials have said the decision to move to the Niagara Falls airport came after years of noise complaints from the homes, hotels, and state parks that the previous tours flew over.